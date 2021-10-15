Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai metro services to extend operation hours
mumbai news

Mumbai metro services to extend operation hours

The metro stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikroli railway stations
The first train will depart from Ghatkopar metro station for Versova at 6.30am instead of 7.15am. (HT PHOTO)
The first train will depart from Ghatkopar metro station for Versova at 6.30am instead of 7.15am. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Copy Link
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

Passengers from Monday will be able to take metro train services from 6.30am onwards. The Mumbai Metro One will be extending the operating hours of the train services.

The first train will depart from Ghatkopar metro station for Versova at 6.30am instead of 7.15am. The last train from Ghatkopar for Versova will depart at 10.55pm instead of 10.15pm. The first train from Versova towards Ghatkopar will be at 6.30pm and the last train will be at 10.30pm.

“With recent relaxations and to ensure better social distancing, the operating hours will be extended. The new improved frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours,” said a statement from Mumbai Metro One.

The metro stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikroli railway stations. Before the pandemic, Mumbai Metro One operated 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out