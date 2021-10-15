Mumbai metro services to extend operation hours

Passengers from Monday will be able to take metro train services from 6.30am onwards. The Mumbai Metro One will be extending the operating hours of the train services.

The first train will depart from Ghatkopar metro station for Versova at 6.30am instead of 7.15am. The last train from Ghatkopar for Versova will depart at 10.55pm instead of 10.15pm. The first train from Versova towards Ghatkopar will be at 6.30pm and the last train will be at 10.30pm.

“With recent relaxations and to ensure better social distancing, the operating hours will be extended. The new improved frequency will be 4.5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during off-peak hours,” said a statement from Mumbai Metro One.

The metro stations will open 15 minutes before the departure of the first train at Ghatkopar and Vikroli railway stations. Before the pandemic, Mumbai Metro One operated 400 train services on weekdays between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations.