Mumbai: MNS files complaint against Maharashtra energy min over inflated power bills
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday submitted a written complaint against state energy minister Nitin Raut for not fulfilling promises over providing concessions on ‘inflated bills” received by thousands of consumers during the lockdown period.
Yashwant Killedar, MNS Mahim division assembly president, filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park police station. “Despite several protests and letters to the state, Raut announced that consumers will not be given any relief and have to pay the entire amount. We filed a complaint against Raut, energy secretary and BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) general manager.”
Sandeep Deshpande, MNS leader from Mumbai said that the party has asked its workers across Maharashtra to file complaints at their respective police stations. MNS had earlier staged protests in the state over the inflated bills. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has now also informed its offices to collect the full amount from consumers or cut their supply.
