Son, daughter-in-law and relatives assault sr citizen over Dadar property

ByManish K Pathak
Jul 03, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Nine people have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old man and his 90-year-old mother in Mumbai over a property dispute.

Mumbai: Nine people have been booked for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old Dadar resident and his 90-year-old mother over a property dispute. According to the police, the complainant, Kishor Parmar, is a retired person and stays in Gautam Nagar, Dada Saheb Phalke Road in Dadar East along with his 90-year-old mother, his two sons Bharat and Nitin and his wife. Parmar told police that he has been staying in the flat for the past four decades which was given to him by his elder brother.

However, since April 2023, his elder son and his wife had been harassing him and his mother, allegedly pressuring them to vacate the house. Whenever he and his mother went out for some work, they locked the house and went to a relative’s place in Wadala just to harass them, Parmar alleged in the FIR.

To resolve the family issue, Parmar arranged a meeting at the house. Parmar had invited his two sisters, brother and daughter to discuss the matter. During the discussion, Parmar alleged that his daughter-in-law started arguing and called her parents, sister, aunt and her husband and their son and daughter at home.

Parmar claimed that he requested them to not interfere in their family matters, but his daughter-in-law’s mother and a few other relatives started fighting with Parmar’s sister and later assaulted her. When his 90-year-old mother tried to intervene she also was assaulted, said Parmar in his police statement. Parmar also alleged that relatives and his sons lunged at him, but his elder brother pushed them away, said a police officer.

“Parmar took his mother to the KEM hospital for treatment and later registered a case in Bhoiwada police station,” said senior inspector Subhash Borate of the Bhoiwada police station.

“Based on the complaint we have registered case under section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and including section 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act against nine people. We have been verifying the facts. It appears to be a property-related matter; hence no one has been arrested yet,” said Borate.

