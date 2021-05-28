Mumbai: Parel society vaccinates residents, domestic workers, security staff

For the past two days, the management committee of the four-wing housing complex in Parel is busy organising vaccination camps in its premises, for residents, staff members, domestic workers, security staff, cleaners, drivers and all vendors visiting frequently.

The BMC had on May 7 officially allowed housing societies and complexes to tie up with private hospitals in the city and organise vaccination camps. It had also made mandatory for societies to have doctor and medical staff along with an ambulance present in the premises while conducting the vaccination drive.

The housing complex Ashoka Towers, comprising 650 families, has decided to not only vaccinate its residents but also contribute, to get their staff and family members vaccinated.

According to society members, they had registered around 1,500 citizens for vaccination. But they only received 1,000 doses for the vaccination drive.

Sarika Poddar, a resident of Ashoka Towers said, “We are vaccinating around 296 residents and around 104 extended family members of these residents, followed by 463 staff members, 104 who are family members of the staff and around 11 vendors who regularly visit our society.”

Poddar added, “We are doing it to spread the message that it is our responsibility to help as many as citizens get vaccinated. Our domestic workers, cleaners and drivers need assistance, and we should help them in every way possible to get vaccinated. In our case, every member is self-financing staff members working in their house.”

Sanjay Rathod, another resident, said, “We will also ensure that those who are being given their first dose in our society premises, will also get their second dose. If another drive after 84 days is not possible in our complex premises, we will ensure our staff members get their second dose from outside.”

The society was also in the news last year for announcing to set up a quarantine facility inside its premises to become self-reliant.

The BMC additionally is also planning to have mobile vaccination centres in the coming days after procuring vaccine doses in bulk.