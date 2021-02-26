Mumbai Police arrest 27-year-old for rape during his wedding event

Juhu police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man during his wedding ceremony at Madhubani, Bihar, for allegedly raping another woman.

According to the police, the accused Mohitkumar Bale Ram was absconding since August 2020 in connection with the rape case.

On August 26, a 29-year-old woman had filed a rape complaint against the accused, said Shashikant Mane, a senior police inspector.

Mane added that the accused and the woman had been living together in an apartment in Juhu since June. The survivor in her statement claimed that the accused who worked in a showroom befriended her and two were in a relationship for three months, during which, the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage.

“As soon as the lockdown restrictions were lifted, the accused fled to his village,” said Mane. Following this, the woman approached the Juhu police and registered a case of rape against him.

The police officers said that when they began tracing his phone, they noticed that the accused had been changing locations. On Wednesday, a police team traced his phone to Madhubani, following which, the police arrested him.

“After we reached, we saw that a marriage function was going on. On searching the place and showing his photo around, we noticed that the accused was dressed in the groom’s outfit and it was his marriage underway,” said Mane.

After some resistance from the locals, the Juhu police arrested Ram with the help of the local police and brought him to Mumbai on Thursday.