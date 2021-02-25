Mumbai Police arrest 4 in card cloning racket
The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested four more accused, including two store managers, in connection with the card cloning racket busted by unit 9 last week. A total of eight people have been arrested in the case and 181 debit cards, nine skimmer devices and one card reader have been seized. The accused allegedly duped several people by cloning their debit and credit cards. Police are still ascertaining the volume of the fraud committed by the gang.
The four arrested have been identified as Amarjit Rajbhar, Wahid Mohammad Ayub Khan, Vivekanand Shinde and Saif Shaikh.
Rajbhar worked as a manager at a branded garment store in Andheri (West), while Shinde worked as the manager of an ice cream shop in Pune.
During the investigation, police learnt about Khan’s role to identify shop managers and provide them with skimmers and card readers, while Shinde and Shaikh withdrew money using the cloned debit and credit cards.
The activities of the racket came to light when a bank official approached unit 9 of the crime branch about several customers being duped by fraudsters.
Police acted on the information and arrested four accused on February 17, including the mastermind Mohammad Faiz Chaudhary, 27. The other accused were Yashwant Gupta, 23, Azaruddin Ansari, 23, and Ishtiaq Jamal Khan, 22, all residents of Goregaon and Jogeshwari. Chaudhary had allegedly given skimmer devices to several stores or shop managers so they could copy people’s debit and credit card details when they paid for items at the shops. Gupta worked at a Powai-based hotel as a manager and was provided with a skimmer device by Chaudhary.
Gupta cloned the customers’ cards, while Ansari and Khan used to travel in Pune and Satara to withdraw money from the cloned cards, added police. The store managers were tasked by Chaudhary to secretly swipe the customer’s credit and debit cards in the card reader and noted down the PINs entered by the customer. Chaudhary paid ₹500 to the store manager for the details of each card.
After collecting the data from the store managers, Chaudhary then uploaded it onto blank cards and sent other members of the gang to withdraw money in other cities like Pune and Satara, to avoid suspicion, said the officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Uddhav Thackeray under pressure to act against Maharashtra minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth ₹7,510 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police arrest 4 in card cloning racket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra sees sharpest 1-day spike in 129 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Ex-income tax officer gets 3-year jail term for disproportionate assets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First session of JEE Mains exam moderately difficult: Students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC raps ACB Thane police for delay in FIR against contractor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader files PIL in Bombay HC against Mumbai mayor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to Earth recognised by ASI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,167 new Covid cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra after 2 days of fall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth ₹7,510 crore
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 'Maritime India Summit' to be held between March 2-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai cops to probe Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator’s role in Delkar’s death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t work in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena targets BJP after Puducherry govt collapse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 effect: Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport dipped by 73% last year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department violating norms for promotion of faculty: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox