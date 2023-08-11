MUMBAI: The Mumbai police arrested two persons in Andheri for illegal possession of weapons, with the intention of robbery, and seized two pistols, 23 live cartridges, and three Rampuri button knives on Thursday. One of the accused is facing an alleged rape case, said police officials. Crime branch arrests two with 2 pistols, 23 live cartridges, three knifes

Acting on a tip-off, unit 9 of the crime branch, a trap was laid at the Bombay YMCA at New Link Road, and both the accused were taken into custody as soon as they came to the spot.

The accused, Arbaz Isharat Khan, 23, and Tabish Zakir Hussain, 22, are natives of the Badayu district of Uttar Pradesh. The rape case is registered against Hussain by the Meghwadi police station, where he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Andehri East and made a video to threaten and blackmail her.

Hussain shot several of his own videos and posted them on social media with background music. In one of the videos, he is seen handling a country-made pistol and a knife, with the background voice saying, “After spending 9 years in prison, no way to reform myself”, said the police officials.

After thorough interrogation, the accused confessed that they were planning to commit robbery in Mumbai using weapons. A case was registered against them in the DN Nagar police station based on their revelations under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act read with sections 37(1)(A) 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

After registering the FIR, the case was transferred to the crime branch unit 9 for further investigation. Both the accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded in police custody till August 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON