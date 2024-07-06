Mumbai police close hotel redevelopment case against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has filed a closure report in a case against Ravindra Waikar, a Member of Parliament from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Group). The EOW submitted a C Summary report to a metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday, indicating that the allegations were neither substantiated nor disproven. Mumbai North-West constituency MP Ravindra Waikar. Satish Bate/ HT PHOTO)

The case, which centred on the redevelopment of a prime property in Mumbai's western suburbs, took an unexpected turn in February when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the original complainant, informed the Supreme Court of its intention to reconsider revoking the redevelopment permission.

Waikar had appealed to the Supreme Court following the Bombay High Court's rejection of his plea challenging the BMC's decision to cancel hotel construction permission. The High Court had ruled that Mr. Waikar had suppressed facts in his application.

An EOW official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, "Based on the BMC's letter indicating no findings of wrongdoing or land misuse, we have closed the case. It was primarily an administrative complaint, and it remains unclear whether any parties received benefits."

The case has also drawn the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which questioned Waikar as part of a money laundering investigation. The ED is examining alleged irregularities in obtaining permission to construct a luxury hotel on a plot in Jogeshwari, potentially violating an agreement with the BMC.

The ED's investigation stems from a case registered by the EOW in September 2023, which named Waikar, his wife Manisha Waikar, and their business partners as suspects.

The controversy revolves around a land parcel originally allocated to the Supremo Club in Jogeshwari for maintaining sporting and entertainment facilities. It is alleged that permission was later obtained to construct a luxury hotel on this reserved open space, contravening the agreement with the civic body.

A tripartite agreement signed in February 2004 between the plot owner, Waikar and four others, and the BMC stipulated that 67% of the plot should be reserved for public utility. The remaining area could be developed by the owners or occupiers in accordance with the 1991 Development Control Regulations.

The accused allegedly secured civic permission in 2021 to construct a hotel on the site. The EOW's first information report claimed that the plot, initially reserved for entertainment and sports activities and provided by the BMC for free public use, was being utilised for commercial purposes.

In June of last year, the BMC revoked its permission for the hotel's construction. The closure of the police investigation marks a significant development in this complex case involving real estate, politics, and municipal governance in India's financial capital.