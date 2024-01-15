Mumbai police cracks down on rash driving: 77 cases lodged and 153 vehicles seized

Mumbai: The Mumbai police executed a surprise drive in the western suburbs on Saturday night. During the operation, police registered 77 cases against drivers engaged in dangerous driving and seized 153 vehicles. HT Image

According to the Mumbai police officers, the drive involved strategically placed nakabandis at key locations, including Carter Road, Bandra Reclamation, Western Express Highway, Kherwadi junction, Bandra Kurla Complex Road, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, and other identified areas notorious for speeding and rash driving. The decision to conduct the special drive stemmed from numerous complaints from local residents and citizen groups, highlighting the growing concerns about rash driving in the region. Offending drivers now face legal consequences as they have been booked, with appropriate actions set to be taken.

Beyond addressing rash driving, the police also undertook special drives at 108 locations across the city to tackle various offences. During midnight nakabandis on Sunday, the police inspected 6,682 vehicles.

During the drive, the police caught 1,869 two-wheeler riders without helmets, 255 riders travelling in triple seats, 138 cases of wrong-side driving, 85 instances of rash driving, and 20 drivers charged with drunk driving under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Officers said they will keep conducting such surprise nakabandis to prosecute errant drivers.