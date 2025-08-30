Mumbai police on edge as city juggles festivals, protests and VVIP visits

MUMBAI: For Mumbai police, sleep has become a luxury. Constables are clocking 18-plus hour shifts, senior officers are virtually living out of their control rooms, and the city’s uniformed force is stretched to the very edge. Mumbai, India. August 29, 2025:Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil began his indefinite hunger strike for maratha reservation at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday. More than 50,000 supporters and members of the Maratha community gathered at Azad Maidan to support Jarange Patil. Mumbai, India. August 29, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

On Friday, that strain showed in full measure. Even as a steady drizzle slowed the city, officers were pulled in every direction — securing Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit, managing Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha quota rally, and maintaining round-the-clock vigil over the crowds pouring into Ganesh mandals. All this, while preparing for the looming challenge of Eid-e-Milad processions coinciding with Anant Chaturdashi next week.

“We are stretched and overworked but trying our best to minimise inconvenience to the city and its residents,” admitted police commissioner Deven Bharti, describing the stress felt by his leadership team and the pressure on the constabulary.

For Mumbai police, Ganeshotsav is the most demanding assignment of the year. Hundreds of thousands of devotees pour into the city’s major mandals daily — none more so than Lalbaugcha Raja, where the crowd can swell to unimaginable proportions.

“Just for Lalbaugcha Raja, we have 400 constables, 200 inspectors, two deputy commissioners and one additional commissioner deployed round the clock,” said a senior officer.

The challenge is compounded by a steady stream of VVIP visitors — from Union ministers to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood stars. Ensuring their security amid crushing crowds pushes the police machinery to its limits. Deputy commissioner of police R Ragasudha has been in daily coordination with mandal organisers, the BMC, and the Kalachowki police to smoothen operations.

The final immersion day will see its own elaborate arrangements. Girgaon Chowpatty alone will receive idols from iconic mandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani and Dongri Cha Raja, while Juhu and Dadar chowpatties will see thousands of family idols immersed.

This year, for the first time, Artificial Intelligence is being pressed into service. “We are using smart cameras with facial recognition software at Lalbaug and Girgaon Chowpatty. The technology helps track history-sheeters, manage crowds, monitor parking and prevent crime,” an officer said. Over 11,000 CCTV cameras, along with CRPF units, QRTs, Riot Control Police, Home Guards and special combat teams, are also on duty.

Rains and resilience

The downpour last week had paralysed Mumbai, but while commuters scrambled to reach home, police officers, railway staff and BMC workers remained at their posts. “Our men helped stranded people and managed traffic in waist-deep water,” said a senior officer.

The delicate balance grew tougher this week after the Bombay High Court directed the state to earmark a protest site for the Maratha quota agitation. Manoj Jarange Patil’s rally meant more bandobast, traffic control, and the risk of a citywide gridlock.

From Vashi Naka to the Eastern Freeway, police and traffic teams were out in force, diverting protest vehicles to designated parking lots. In some cases, officers had to directly request Jarange Patil to rein in his followers. “Despite diversions, some protest vehicles blocked traffic and snarls were unavoidable,” admitted an officer.

Another festival around the corner

And just as the city braces for Anant Chaturdashi, the administration has had to negotiate with community leaders to shift Eid-e-Milad processions to September 8, to avoid a clash.

In effect, Mumbai police now finds itself firefighting on multiple fronts: ensuring devotion remains undisturbed, dissent remains peaceful, and daily life continues with minimal chaos.