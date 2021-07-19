Mumbai: Railway trackman nabs mobile thieves

A railway trackman chased and caught a thief after he noticed him and his two associates robbing the mobile phones of the passengers and escaping.

According to the Mumbai Central government railway police (GRP), the complainant, Umeshkumar Bhagwanisingh Meena, 26, was returning to his house in Karjat by Jaipur Express on Friday, when the incident occurred.

M Inamdar, senior inspector, GRP, said that Meena noticed three boys in their twenties, suspiciously roaming around the compartment.

As most of the commuters were asleep, Meena decided to keep an eye on them.

“Within seconds, Meena noticed the three accused picking up a mobile phone belonging to a commuter and jump out of the running train,” said Inamdar.

Meena then jumped of the train and chased the three, zigzagging through the railway tracks. “Since Meena is a railway trackman, he ran behind the thief and managed to catch one of them as he was preparing to skip the tracks,” added Inamdar.

Meena grabbed the collar of the accused, identified as Anup Hariahkumar Mishra, 19. He then called up the GRP officers and got Mishra arrested while the two of his accomplice fled away.

Inamdar said that based on Mishra’s direction, they reached Vapi in Gujarat and arrested Rahul Singh, 21 and Manoj Gupta, 22.

“The three robbers have been arrested and we are now in the process to find out whether they are involved in other thefts also in the express trains,” added Inamdar.