Mumbai rain: IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory over bad weather, traffic snarls

Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday morning, with severe waterlogging and traffic snarls seen in several parts of the city. Several airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air issued a travel advisory citing air traffic and slow movement of traffic on Mumbai roads amid heavy rain. IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air issued travel advisories citing slow traffic and heavy rainfall in Mumbai.(Reuters/Representational Image)

Airlines advised passengers to plan their travel in advance and check flight status.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory at 8:37 in the morning stating that heavy rainfall is affecting air traffic and is causing minor delays in flight operations. “Our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

It also advised passengers to check the flight status in advance and allow extra travel time.

SpiceJet also took to its official X handle to post about the possible flight disruption. “Due to bad weather in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected,” it said. It also requested passengers to keep a check on the flight status.

Akasa Air posted a travel advisory calling for passengers to plan in advance, citing slow-moving traffic and congestion on Mumbai roads leading to the airport. “To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight,” the post said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai city, as well as for Thane, Pune, and Nashik for Mondau. Orange alert was issued in Raigad, Palghar, and Nandurbar.

Mumbai has been witnessing intense rains since morning, with waterlogging seen across parts of the city, including in Sion’s Gandhi Market and Eastern Express Highway area. Heavy rainfall also caused congestion on the Western Express Highway, resulting in slow vehicular movement.

A few days ago, heavy rain in Mumbai caused severe disruption, and flight operations to and from Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were also hit. Around 21 flights were delayed, and over 40 flights ran behind schedule.