 Mumbai receives steady rain, traffic affected in some areas | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Mumbai receives steady rain, traffic affected in some areas

PTI |
Jun 27, 2024 11:32 PM IST

The IMD has warned of heavy spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Raigad over the next 3-4 hours.

Mumbai witnessed continuous rains on Thursday evening, which brought down temperatures and gave relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, but caused traffic snarls, officials said.

Mumbai, India. June 21, 2024: Children are playing during rain in the Sion area of Mumbai on Friday. June 21, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. June 21, 2024: Children are playing during rain in the Sion area of Mumbai on Friday. June 21, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

In a 12-hour period that ended at 8pm, the island city received 25.22 millimetres rain, while it was 31.44 mm for the eastern suburbs and 25.75 mm for the western part of the metropolis. Suburban trains were running with slight delays, while traffic in some areas was affected due to water accumulation on roads, an official said.

Though monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, earlier than the usual commencement date of June 11, rains have been negligible over the past fortnight.

On Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department predicted generally cloudy sky with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours. At around 9pm, its 'nowcast' warned of heavy spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Raigad over the next 3-4 hours.

Mumbai receives steady rain, traffic affected in some areas
