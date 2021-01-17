Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, breathes cleanest air
The city woke up to a chilly Saturday morning as temperatures dropped to 16.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this year. Mumbaiites also breathed the cleanest air so far, this year, with air quality index (AQI) at 162.
The Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. This is the second-lowest minimum temperature recorded this season following a mercury drop to 16 degrees Celsius on December 22 last year.
Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, which was at par with the normal temperature. The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.
“There was a chill in the air as westerly winds have started blowing over parts of the state. Since parts of north-west India are under the influence of a cold wave, north-westerly winds from these parts are colder. The minimum temperature in the state is expected to see gradual fall in the state in the coming days,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region, IMD.
Maximum temperatures also remained low compared to the beginning of the week. The maximum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, which just normal. Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.6 degrees below normal.
Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality improved further on Saturday. An overall AQI of 162 (moderate), was recorded on Saturday morning. This is better than Friday’s 190.
“Winds blowing from the north and west has cleared the air of pollutants. If the wind continues, air quality will remain moderate for the next couple of days, despite a drop in temperatures. However, without the winds, air quality may become worse,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.
Navi Mumbai recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 365 (very poor). Andheri was a distant second among the 10 locations with an AQI of 221.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,926 health workers in Mumbai vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive Day 1: 50 vaccinators inoculate hundreds in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, breathes cleanest air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High pollution levels turn giant lung billboard at Kharghar, near Mumbai black in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape charge against Dhananjay Munde: Mumbai Police records statement of woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior doctors in Mumbai receive vaccine shots, motivate healthcare staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FRA gives temporary relief to students of Mira Road management institute regarding fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests staged in Mumbai to oppose Centre’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN loses: Maharashtra Covid vaccination drive on halt for 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower turnout likely to lead to Covid vaccine wastage, say health officers in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body starts inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for Covid-19 vaccine jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Don’t believe in rumours, get vaccinated, say medical workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In one day, giant lung billboard at Kharghar turns black due to high pollution
- This comes four weeks after a study found that air pollution levels on the outskirts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) along the Kharghar-Panvel-Taloja belt are above safe limits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra suspends Covid-19 vaccine drive till Jan 18 due to CoWIN app glitch
- Technical glitches in CoWIN app triggered communication lag and concerns among the beneficiaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police get time till Feb 1 to report on Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox