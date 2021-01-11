IND USA
A total of 239 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in Mumbai, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 2,79,882.(Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)
A total of 239 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in Mumbai, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 2,79,882.
Mumbai reports 434 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

With 9,411 new tests conducted on Monday for coronavirus, the overall tally of samples tested so far in Mumbai went past the 25 lakh-mark to reach 25,04,971, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:57 PM IST

Mumbai on Monday reported 434 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which were the lowest in a single day after more than 50 days, and nine deaths, taking the tally to 2,99,323 and the toll to 11,195, the city civic body said.

Mumbai had recorded 409 Covid-19 cases, which were the lowest in a single day since May, 2020, on November 16.

With 9,411 new tests conducted on Monday for coronavirus, the overall tally of samples tested so far in Mumbai went past the 25 lakh-mark to reach 25,04,971, as per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A total of 239 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment in Mumbai, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 2,79,882.

The number of active cases in the megapolis increased to 7,364 from 7,180 cases the day before, the BMC said.

The Covid-19 case doubling rate in Mumbai now stands at 359 days, while the case growth rate is 0.21 per cent, as per the data. PTI KK NSK NSK

