Mumbai: Restoration work on, train services may resume from Monday

After the torrential rains hit Maharashtra on Thursday, causing severe damage to railway lines operating towards the city, the train services will now resume by Monday.

Restoration work is in the advanced stages on railway lines near Khopoli railway station in the Raigad district. The local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Khopoli are expected to resume on Sunday.

The zonal railway authorities are also working to restore complete railway lines in the Bhor ghat between Ambernath and Kasara railway sections.

Restoration work is expected to be completed by Monday.

“Work is going on in advance stages to restore railway lines near Khopoli and on the Bhor ghat and near Kasara railway station. We aim to complete the work by Monday.” said a senior Central Railway official.

Nine outstation trains were cancelled and four trains were diverted by the Central Railway due to overflowing of Panchganga river and crossing the danger mark between the Kolhapur and Miraj railway sections and restoration work on the ghat section of the Central Railway on Saturday.

Owing to the rainfall on Thursday, disruptions in rail traffic were found on 21 locations of the Central Railways due to waterlogging on railway tracks, washing out of tracks, damage on the overhead equipment (OHE), boulders falling and rivers flowing over danger levels.