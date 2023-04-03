Road rage: 3 unknown men booked for assaulting 19-year-old in Borivali

Mumbai: In a road rage case, three people were booked for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old man at Borivali (West) in the early hours of Saturday. The boy, who is a student, told the police that they slapped him and demanded to see his licence to find out whether he was eligible to drive. (Image for representation)

As per Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB police station, the attackers fled the spot after the incident. “On Saturday, the complainant – identified as Aamir Rehan Hairis – had left his home along with a friend, Dhruv Patel, 19, in his Tata Nexon car – MH 48 BF 4395 – for a round in Borivali at 12.30am,” he said.

The car belonged to Patel, however, Aamir was driving it, Kudalkar added.

Aamir, a resident of Devidas lane, Borivali West, told the police in his statement that at 1.30am when he was crossing DMart on the southbound stretch of the New link road in Borivali, a white Wagon R car – MH 03 BE 7508 – haphazardly overtook him from the left side. When Aamir did not lower the speed of his car, the other car intercepted him and blocked his way.

“The three male occupants of the car then got off and began arguing with Aamir demanding to see his licence. When Aamir refused, the men threatened to kill him and began assaulting him,” said Kudalkar. “Aamir said that the men slapped him and hit him on his face.”

When Aamir shouted, several passersby stopped and tried to intervene. Seeing the crowd, the men fled the spot.

Aamir said that he was scared and left for his house. “After reaching home, Aamir told his father about the incident after which they approached the police and registered a case against the three unidentified men,” said Kudalkar.

The police are now scanning the CCTVs of the road and nearby areas to identify the men. “We have also asked the Regional Transport Office to give us the address of the owner of the Wagon R car,” said Kudalkar.