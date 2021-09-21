Mumbai saw 21 per cent more Ganesh immersions

This year saw 21% more Ganesh idol immersions in the city compared to last year, according to the data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to BMC figures, in 2021, 164,761 idols were immersed across 246 spots, including 73 natural and 176 artificial, compared to 135,000 in 2020 and 196,000 in 2019. Owing to Covid-19 outbreak, for the second year in a row, the BMC had urged citizens to conduct immersion at their homes or buildings to reduce crowding at natural immersion spots. Usage of artificial ponds for immersion doubled from 33,000 in 2019 to 70,000 in 2020, and the increasing trend continued in 2021 also.

The BMC in a statement said, “This year 79,129 idols have been immersed in artificial lakes. The immersion of the remaining 85,632 idols was conducted at natural spots. Of the 79,129 idols immersed in artificial lakes, 75,687 were domestic idols. The remaining 3,502 Ganesh idols belonged to Ganeshotsav mandals. Considering these statistics, it is seen that the citizens of Mumbai have responded significantly to the immersion of idols in artificial immersion sites.”

The statement further added, “A total of 85,632 idols were immersed at natural immersion spots of the city, of which 82,339 were Ganesh idols and others were idols of Gauri. Of the total 82,339, 77,814 were domestic Ganesh idols and 4,525 were idols of the Ganesh mandals.”

Of the 164,761 idols immersed, the highest number of immersions, 66,299, was on the fifth day, 48,716 on the first day and 34,452 on the 10th day. The seventh day of the festival saw the lowest number of immersions – 15,294.

The BMC further said a total of 265,000 kg of manure has been collected and it will be processed at 34 different places in a scientific manner.