Mumbai: Sessions court on Thursday waived off police escort charges of Nikita Yadav, a 21-year-old TYBCom student, who is in Byculla jail and wants to appear for her exams. Court waives off police escort charges of TYBcom student in jail

On Wednesday, she was unable to take her exam, as she could not pay ₹8,000 per day and ₹32,000 in total for the police escort required to go from jail to the exam centre. HT reported about the same on May 18.

Earlier this month, Nikita had tried to stop the revenue officials from demolishing her house, and as per the complaint filed by the officer on this basis, she was arrested.

Nikita is a student of M D Shah Mahila College, affiliated to SNDT Women’s University. With the final-year exams beginning on May 17, an application was filed seeking permission for her to appear for the TY BCom exam.

While hearing it on Tuesday, Judge S M Taklikar allowed Nikita to appear for the exam in police custody but also ordered the family to pay the settlement amount.

On Thursday after hearing her father’s prayer about being unable to pay the escort fees to the jail authority, the judge said, “In order to avoid educational loss for the applicant, it would be just and proper to waive the escort charges. Hence, escort charges are hereby waived. The superintendent of Byculla jail has directed the applicant to take her to the exanimation centre on May 19 and May 22 without fail.”

Nikita’s lawyer, Nikhil Kamble, said, “Now, her father will be requesting SNDT University to conduct her missed exam on May 17, and we are also planning to appeal at Bombay High Court for the same.”

On May 3, on the orders of the deputy collector (Mumbai suburban), revenue officials conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Saicharan Chawl, Dingeshwar Lake, Jalaram Mandir, Charkop Village, in which 27 houses were demolished.

When this action was being taken, Yadav, her mother Kiran, and brother Alok opposed the action, following which an FIR was registered against them at Charkop police station for obstructing government work. Accordingly, Alok was arrested on May 3 while Nikita and her mother were arrested on May 13.