City students get CUET exam centers in far flung Bhusawal, Silvasa

Mumbai: The allocation of exam centers for the upcoming Common University Test (CUET) 2023 has left students in the city upset as many of them have been assigned centres in far-flung areas such as Bhusawal, Silvasa, prompting parents to reach out to the state education minister for assistance.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the admit cards for the tests, which are scheduled from May 21 to 28.

Numerous city students have expressed their frustration at being assigned exam centers in distant cities such as Bhusawal and Silvasa — located 200 to 400 kilometers away from the metropolis. Despite selecting exam locations in nearby cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, or Thane, they were dismayed by the unexpected allocation.

Reshma Doshi, a concerned parent, shared her disappointment, stating, “My son was assigned to an examination center in Silvasa, which is more than 150 kilometers from our home. According to the guidelines, we are required to arrive at least one to two hours before the reporting time. We have reached out to the state education minister and the NTA via social media, but we have yet to receive a response.”

Krish Dhameja, a student who travelled from Mumbai to the exam center in Jalgaon, said he was considering abandoning the CUET altogether.

“Living in Mumbai, it is inconvenient for me to travel such a long distance to take the exam. I would rather secure admission to another college. Only two colleges in Mumbai accept the CUET score,” said Dhameja. Hannain Merchant, another student, also voiced thoughts of withdrawing from the CUET as he was given an exam center in Bhusawal.

In Mumbai, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), and Mithibai College decided to give admission for some of their courses, especially management courses, on the basis of the CUET score.

“In Mumbai, students have to take different entrance exams to get admission in each college. If the centers for these exams are assigned so late, when should students go for the exam and when should they study?” asked Kaushal Bhatia, father of one of the students.

“We had opted for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai as the exam center while filling the application form but I wonder how my son was allotted Bhusawal. We request the state higher and technical education minister to admit it and give relief to the students.”

Meanwhile, HT could not reach NTA for a comment.

‘There should be single entrance exam’

“Admissions to various professional courses in Mumbai are done through entrance exams. Each college conducts different exams. So, we have to go to each place and pay money, and children also have to prepare differently in each place. Why don’t they hold a single entrance exam instead,” questioned Reshma Doshi. Seconding Doshi, Rachna Malkani, another parent, said, “The government should think about a single entrance exam for all professional courses other than engineering and pharmacy.”

