Nalasopara tea stall brawl: Survivor booked as another friend dies

The accused have been identified as Shivam Dubey, while the deceased have been identified as Raunak Tiwari, 20, who died on Wednesday and Kishan Jha.

As per the police, on Wednesday, the trio met at a tea stall named Namaste in Gala Nagar market and the incident came to light at 5pm when Dubey managed to open the shutter of the stall and come out, severely injured and gestured to the passersby towards the partly closed shutter and fell unconscious.

When the locals opened the shutter of the stall, they saw two men severely injured, said a police officer, adding, “The locals then informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed all three men to different hospitals in the vicinity. Tiwari was declared dead on arrival at the City Hospital in Vasai East.”

According to Poornima Chaughule-Shrigi, deputy commissioner of police (Vasai), after checking the CCTV footage of the area and the crime scene, they have concluded that Dubey had killed Tiwari as well as attacked Jha and suffered injuries himself when one of the victims tried to save himself and attacked the accused.

“Dubey attacked his friends and then banged his head on the wall to make it look like a fight between the trio,” said a police officer from Achole Police Station. “On Thursday evening, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the area and found that at 3.15pm, Jha and Tiwari entered the tea stall on Wednesday.”

“At 3.30, Jha was seen leaving the stall through the back door to get refreshments. Jha was gone for only eight minutes. We assume that there might have been some altercation between Tiwari and Dubey and Jha might have been sent by Dubey to get refreshments while he attacked Tiwari,” said Chaughule-Shrigi.

After Jha returned and on seeing his friend injured, he might have attacked Dubey after which the latter assaulted him with a heavy object, said the DCP, adding that Dubey might have then slipped out of the back door alerting the locals about the incident.

“On checking the phones of the three, we found that Dubey had called Tiwari to meet him and Jha had tagged along casually, or perhaps he was aware of the altercation between the two,” said Chaughule-Shrigi. The police said that things will become clear only after Dubey is fit to be questioned.

On inspecting the spot, the police found that the pipe of the LPG cylinder had been pulled out and there was leakage, the police immediately summoned the fire brigade and got it under control before the cylinder could explode.

Meanwhile, Jha and Tiwari’s parents have also told the police that it was Dubey who has killed the other two. “Jha and Tiwari were like brothers, Dubey is the culprit,” said Aman, Jha’s younger cousin. Aman was with Jha and Tiwari when they left to meet Dubey on Wednesday.