Malabar Hill resident loses 1.84L while changing her name on flight ticket

MUMBAI: A 63-year-old therapist lost ₹1.84 lakh while attempting to change her name on a flight ticket. The victim, a resident of Malabar Hill, web-searched for the contact number of a travel portal from where her ticket was booked. However, she ended up contacting frauds who asked her to pay ₹10 for the process and asked her to download a remote accessing application. The frauds then copied her bank details and siphoned off the money. HT Image

According to the Malabar Hill police officials, the victim told them that her cousin had booked an air ticket for her to travel to Goa for a birthday celebration. However, while doing so, her cousin had put her nickname on the ticket.

The woman wanted to change the same and therefore she searched for the customer care number of the travel agency.

“The call connected and she was asked to pay ₹10 for getting her name changed on the ticket and was sent a link to enable her to make the payment. When she clicked the link, it asked her to download AnyDesk - a remote access application and was required to enter her debit and credit card details multiple times to make the payment of ₹10 through the app,” said an officer attached to the Malabar Hill police station.

While doing so, in eight transactions she lost ₹1,84,560 from her bank accounts linked to the debit and credit cards whose details she had entered in forms sent by the frauds. “When she realised that she had been duped, she approached us and based on her complaint an offence was registered for cheating, cheating by personation under the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against unknown accused,” the police officer said.