Mumbai to face 15% water supply cut on Tuesday, announces BMC. Here's why

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a 24-hour 15 per cent water cut in Mumbai on Tuesday, in addition to the existing five per cent water cut due to pre-monsoon maintenance work. According to the civic body, the additional water cut in the entire city is due to a lack of water in the Pise Dam in Thane district. Mumbai to face 15% water cut tomorrow due to lack of water in dam (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the BMC said that the water supply will be restored once the Dam, which is around 60 kilometres from the metropolis, receives water from the Bhatsa reservoir.

“A rubber bladder of one of the 32 gates of the Pise dam malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage from it on December 16. To repair the bladder, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 metres, for which water supply from Bhatsa reservoir was regulated,” the release issued by the civic body said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

It added, “The rubber bladder has been repaired, but the dam level is not adequate for pumping of water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but as it is 48 kilometres away from the (Pise) dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring it to adequate levels.”

Last week, the BMC announced a five per cent water cut from March 15 to April 24 in Mumbai due to the cleaning activities scheduled to be carried out at the water purification plant in Bhandup - one of the largest plants in Asia.

The civic body had proposed a ten per cent water cut earlier due to low lake levels, however, it did not come into force following assurances from the state government to address the water deficit from its reserve stock.

(With inputs from PTI)