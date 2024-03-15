5% water cut in city till April 24

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 5% water cut across the city starting today. This measure is attributed to the inspection and cleaning activities scheduled to be carried out at BMC’s Bhandup water purification plant. HT Image

BMC said that the water purification plant at Bhandup is one of the largest in Asia and undergoes routine pre-monsoon cleaning and inspection procedures conducted by the civic body.

Earlier, on March 1, BMC had proposed a 10% water cut in Mumbai due to low lake levels. However, this proposal was retracted following assurances from the state government to address the water deficit from its reserve stock.

Areas situated at the end of the pipeline or on high-altitude slopes may experience extreme water shortages. The BMC has cited insufficient pressure as the reason for this occurrence.