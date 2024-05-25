The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a five per cent water cut in the city and its adjoining areas in Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nizampur from Thursday, May 30 due to low water reserves. This will be followed by a 10 per cent water cut from June 5 to ensure the remaining water stock can be used as long as possible, the civic body said. Mumbai to face 5% water cut from May 30, 10% next month onwards

According to the BMC, the water cut will remain in force till satisfactory rainfall is received and the useful stock in the water bodies improves.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The BMC administration is keeping a close watch on the water stock and is supplying water in a planned manner every day. Mumbaikars have no reason to panic. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration humbly appeals to all citizens to use water judiciously,” the BMC said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The civic body added that by adopting the water-saving measures, “Mumbaikars should save as much water as possible, use water judiciously, and cooperate with the efforts of the municipal administration.”

A similar five-per cent water cut was imposed in the city from March 15 to April 24 this year due to cleaning activities at the water purification plant in Bhandup, one of the largest plants in Asia. The civic body had also proposed a 10 per cent water cut, however, it was not imposed following assurances from the state government to address the water deficit from its reserve stock.

Also read: Outcry in Mohali over power cuts and water supply issues

According to the BMC, a total of 1,40,202 million litres of water is available in the dams supplying water to Mumbai. Presently, only 9.69 per cent of the water stock is available as against 14,47,363 million litres per annum requirement owing to the less rainfall in October last year.

However, an additional 1,37,000 million litres of water will be flowing in from the Bhatsa Dam and 91,130 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna Dam, the civic body said.