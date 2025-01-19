Mumbai to get 238 AC locals as MUTP-3 moves forward after 18-month stall

The long-awaited proposal to procure 238 air-conditioned (AC) local trains for Mumbai under phases 3 and 3A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) is back on track, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed on Saturday. Large crowds on the platform at Andheri station. (Raju Shinde/HT File Photo)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vaishnaw said the initiative is moving forward after an 18-month delay.

In June 2023, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) floated global tenders for the project. However, the decision to proceed was deferred, leaving the procurement in limbo.

With the recent formation of the new BJP government in Maharashtra, there is renewed momentum for the project. Railway sources, however, noted that the outcome could be influenced by the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in May.

As per the original plan, MUTP-3 aims to procure 47 AC local trains at an estimated cost of ₹3,491 crore, while MUTP-3A envisions 191 trains at ₹15,802 crore. Political interference reportedly caused delays, but the project now seems to be regaining traction.

Progress on Mumbai-Ahm High-Speed Rail Corridor

On the same day, Vaishnaw visited the Ghansoli site of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) Corridor, commonly referred to as the bullet train project. The minister expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting the construction of a 21-kilometre tunnel, including a 7-kilometre undersea stretch beneath the Thane Creek. The tunnel, India’s first of its kind, will connect the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station to Shilphata (SEE BOX).

“The technology and design allow two trains to pass through the tunnel at speeds of up to 250 km/h. Environmental concerns, ventilation, and lighting have all been meticulously addressed,” Vaishnaw stated. The project has achieved significant advancements, with 340 kilometres of the corridor already under construction.

The BKC station, a cornerstone of the bullet train project, is designed as an engineering marvel featuring 10 underground floors and seven above-ground levels. Vaishnaw praised Indian engineers for their expertise, which has been pivotal in executing this ambitious project.

He emphasised the broader economic benefits of the HSR corridor, saying, “This project is not just about transportation; it’s about economic integration. The stations along the route will spur urban development and enhance productivity by drastically reducing travel time. It will elevate India’s infrastructure and economic growth.”

The 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor, costing ₹1.08 lakh crore, will feature 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. Highlights include: A 21-kilometre undersea tunnel accommodating twin tracks. 39 equipment rooms across 37 locations adjacent to the tunnel. Japanese railway technology integrated into the project’s design and execution.

Vaishnaw reaffirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing affordable, efficient transportation for the middle class, asserting that the HSR project will significantly enhance urban connectivity and economic growth.

“The completion of the high-speed rail route will integrate economies, improve daily commuting efficiency, and serve as a matter of pride for the nation,” Vaishnaw concluded.