Rlys wants ticketless travel fines based on class of travel

MUMBAI: The railways have sought the approval of the Railway Board for a steep increase in the fine for ticketless travel in Mumbai's suburban trains, hoping it will act as a deterrent to the practice. Both the Western and Central Railways have submitted proposals to the Railway Board, seeking to make the penalty proportionate to the class of compartment in which the ticketless commuter is found to be travelling.

“There has been a substantial rise in the number of people travelling without tickets, especially inside AC local trains, which is why we have proposed a steep hike in the fines,” said a senior WR official.

The proposed base penalty is in the range of ₹250 to ₹1,000, which at present is a blanket ₹250 for all classes of compartments – Second Class, First Class and Air-Conditioned (AC) – in suburban local trains. The proposal has suggested three slabs for the base penalty – ₹250 for Second Class, ₹750 for First Class and ₹1,000 for AC local trains.

Apart from the base penalty, ticket checking staff add the highest fare of that train’s route for that class of compartment, plus 5% GST (for First Class and AC coaches). So, for instance, a ticketless commuter in a Churchgate-Virar train, inside any class of compartment, is currently fined ₹250, plus the fare for the entire trip, and 5% GST in the case of First Class compartments and AC trains.

The proposed system is inspired by the one currently being followed for ticketless travel inside long-distance trains. Sources said the base fine is different for Sleeper, 3AC, 2AC and 1AC. This includes the ticket price plus GST for air-conditioned coaches.

However, it doesn’t look like the fines will be amended any time soon. Railway sources said any change in the penalty would require an amendment to the Indian Railway Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, between April and November 2024, the WR collected ₹30.63 crore in fines from Mumbai’s suburban trains, which includes ticketless travel and unbooked luggage.