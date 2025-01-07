Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rlys wants ticketless travel fines based on class of travel

ByShashank Rao
Jan 07, 2025 09:18 AM IST

Railways propose steep fines for ticketless travel in Mumbai, ranging from ₹250 to ₹1,000, aiming to curb the rising trend in AC local trains.

MUMBAI: The railways have sought the approval of the Railway Board for a steep increase in the fine for ticketless travel in Mumbai’s suburban trains, hoping it will act as a deterrent to the practice. Both the Western and Central Railways have submitted proposals to the Railway Board, seeking to make the penalty proportionate to the class of compartment in which the ticketless commuter is found to be travelling.

Mumbai, India. Sep 30, 2024: Large crowds on the platform at Andheri station on Monday after Western Railway canceled 175 local trains from Monday until 4th October. This was due to a speed restriction imposed on all lines between Ram Mandir and Malad stations because of ongoing work on the fifth and sixth lines.Mumbai, India. Sep 30, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India. Sep 30, 2024: Large crowds on the platform at Andheri station on Monday after Western Railway canceled 175 local trains from Monday until 4th October. This was due to a speed restriction imposed on all lines between Ram Mandir and Malad stations because of ongoing work on the fifth and sixth lines.Mumbai, India. Sep 30, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

“There has been a substantial rise in the number of people travelling without tickets, especially inside AC local trains, which is why we have proposed a steep hike in the fines,” said a senior WR official.

The proposed base penalty is in the range of 250 to 1,000, which at present is a blanket 250 for all classes of compartments – Second Class, First Class and Air-Conditioned (AC) – in suburban local trains. The proposal has suggested three slabs for the base penalty – 250 for Second Class, 750 for First Class and 1,000 for AC local trains.

Apart from the base penalty, ticket checking staff add the highest fare of that train’s route for that class of compartment, plus 5% GST (for First Class and AC coaches). So, for instance, a ticketless commuter in a Churchgate-Virar train, inside any class of compartment, is currently fined 250, plus the fare for the entire trip, and 5% GST in the case of First Class compartments and AC trains.

The proposed system is inspired by the one currently being followed for ticketless travel inside long-distance trains. Sources said the base fine is different for Sleeper, 3AC, 2AC and 1AC. This includes the ticket price plus GST for air-conditioned coaches.

However, it doesn’t look like the fines will be amended any time soon. Railway sources said any change in the penalty would require an amendment to the Indian Railway Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, between April and November 2024, the WR collected 30.63 crore in fines from Mumbai’s suburban trains, which includes ticketless travel and unbooked luggage.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On