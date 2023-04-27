Heatwave: Traffic cops aged 55 and above to stay indoors in afternoon

MUMBAI: With the weather bureau issuing warnings of heatwave in the city, the Mumbai traffic police have directed their personnel aged 55 years and above to stay indoors between 12pm to 5pm to avoid possible heat stroke. Mumbai, India - April 18, 2023: A traffic constable satiates his thirst by drinking bottled water during the heatwave in the city, at Sion, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, a circular was issued to this effect to all the 50 traffic chowkis across the city. It also asked senior officers to ensure that every traffic policeman gets clean drinking water and wears a cap while on duty during the afternoon hours. The city on April 20 recorded the decade’s third highest day temperature — 38.8 degrees Celsius — of the month.

Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police, traffic, directed all senior inspectors to ensure that traffic constables aged 55 years and above, especially those who have health related issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes and those who have been operated upon, are not deployed on roads or on field duty between 12 pm and 5 pm.

“Every traffic policeman on duty on road during the afternoon hours should be accompanied by other colleagues or wardens. If anybody on duty feels dizziness or pain in chest etc., that person should be rushed to the nearest hospital,” said the circular.

Padwal has also asked all senior officers to make sure that constables on duty in the afternoon wear caps and are supplied clean drinking water at regular intervals.

The circular has been issued to senior inspectors, who have been asked to personally look into the matter and make sure that everyone stays hydrated and safe during the heat wave.

A police officer said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, many policemen had died because of Coronavirus infection. The then police commissioner Param Bir Singh had asked several constables aged 55 and above to stay home as a precautionary measure.

“Now, the heat wave has already claimed 14 lives in Kharghar tragedy. Our men have also been complaining about it and that is why the joint commissioner has come out with this order. The city has 50 traffic police chowkies, and on average, there are three or five constables, aged 55 and above, in each of them,” added the officer.