Mumbai under yellow alert till Monday: IMD

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai under a yellow alert, indicating heavy to moderate rainfall, till Monday. Mumbai: Dark clouds cover the sky as people commute amid rains, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_02_2025_000140B) (PTI)

‘Heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall at places accompanied by strong surface winds at 45-55kmph is expected, said IMD. Since the onset of the monsoon in May, the city has seen occasional spells of heavy rain and cloudy days.

As of 8.30 am on Saturday, the Colaba weather station recorded 9mm of rainfall while the city’s Santacruz station received 34mm.

Palghar and Raigad districts will be under orange alert on Sunday. Raigad will remain under orange alert till Monday.

The temperature forecast for today and tomorrow is between 30°C and 25°C. It is expected to be a generally cloudy day accompanied by heavy rain.