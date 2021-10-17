Mumbai University releases SOPs for degree colleges set to resume on October 20

Three days ahead of reopening of classes for degree-college students, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Sunday released a standard operating procedure (SOP) for its affiliated colleges.

While some colleges are ready to open their gates to students on October 20, others will hold internal meetings with their staff and management to discuss modalities and finer details. According to SOP, institutes that do not fall under any containment zone can reopen and only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to attend college. The university’s circular stated that colleges should give students an option for online as well as offline sessions. Institutes should possess Covid-19 vaccination certificates of every student and staff attending physical sessions.

A six-to-eight feet gap between the lecturer and first benchers should be maintained.

Last week, the state government had announced that colleges in the state can reopen on October 20, and individual universities in the state should take a final call and prepare a detailed SOP.

Laying down rules to be followed at the entry gate and within the institute, the SOP has also listed measures that need to be taken if a Covid-19 case is detected. Every institute needs to have a medical practitioner available at all times. Any symptomatic person spotted should be isolated, and the nearest medical facility and concerned authorities should be informed in case a positive case come to the fore.

Institutes need to ensure staggered timings for various streams or courses to avoid crowding at entry and exit points. Any shops, stalls or cafeterias inside or within the vicinity of campus should remain closed.

Regular sanitisation of common surfaces and office spaces needs to be undertaken. These SOPs were released after a detailed meeting between college heads and vice chancellor at the university premises.

TA Shiware, speaking for the management of Wilson College, said, “Initially, we will only call students for practicals. We have created a cluster of ten colleges in the vicinity and are conducting a vaccination drive during the weekend for students. However, there continues to be a big gap between two doses for certain vaccines. Hence, it will take time for all students to be able to attend college.” Shiware is also the chairman of Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.

Principals and college managements said they are yet to take a call on the reopening protocols. “The SOP was released on a Sunday. We need to discuss the same with the college management and staff before we take a final call. Moreover, Diwali vacations are due. So, we need to plan accordingly,” said a principal from a suburban college.

Hemlata Bagla, principal, KC College, Churchgate, said, “We will first have a meeting with the staff on October 20 and discuss students from which stream or programme should be given priority based on the university SOP. We will also release an SOP that needs to be followed within our institute.”