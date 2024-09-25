Mumbai University senate polls held with 55% turnout

Mumbai: After prolonged political and legal disputes, the much-anticipated University of Mumbai senate elections were finally held on Tuesday. Of the 13,406 registered voters, only 55% participated in the polls to elect the 10 representatives for the registered graduates’ seats in the university senate. The key contenders in the election are Yuva Sena (UBT) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with vote counting and results expected on September 27. HT Image

A total of 28 candidates vied for the 10 seats in this election. Voting was conducted at 38 polling stations, with 64 booths spread across Mumbai and its surrounding regions, including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

Polling commenced at 9 am on Tuesday. Being a working day, the turnout was lukewarm despite efforts by student unions, including organising transportation to bring voters to the polling stations. Both ABVP and the Yuva Sena were active throughout the day, with backing from the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, as both camps prepared rigorously for the elections.