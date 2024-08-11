Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 11, 2024, is 27.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 28.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.92 °C and 28.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.92 °C and 28.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|28.13 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|28.57 °C
|Light rain
|August 15, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Light rain
|August 16, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|28.42 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy