Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.81 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 28.26 °C Broken clouds December 4, 2024 29.25 °C Overcast clouds December 5, 2024 29.67 °C Scattered clouds December 6, 2024 28.71 °C Broken clouds December 7, 2024 27.84 °C Scattered clouds December 8, 2024 26.18 °C Scattered clouds December 9, 2024 26.05 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 2, 2024, is 27.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.81 °C and 28.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 29.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 252.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024

