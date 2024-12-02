Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.81 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 2, 2024, is 27.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.81 °C and 28.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 29.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 252.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
December 3, 2024 28.26 °C Broken clouds
December 4, 2024 29.25 °C Overcast clouds
December 5, 2024 29.67 °C Scattered clouds
December 6, 2024 28.71 °C Broken clouds
December 7, 2024 27.84 °C Scattered clouds
December 8, 2024 26.18 °C Scattered clouds
December 9, 2024 26.05 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on December 02, 2024
Mumbai weather update on December 02, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
