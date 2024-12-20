Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.19 °C and 24.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 304.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 24.36 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 23.75 Scattered clouds December 23, 2024 23.14 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 24.23 Overcast clouds December 25, 2024 24.06 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 25.24 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.01 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

