Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.9 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.14 °C and 23.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 23.50 Overcast clouds December 24, 2024 23.53 Light rain December 25, 2024 24.08 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 25.18 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.00 Scattered clouds December 28, 2024 26.01 Scattered clouds December 29, 2024 26.55 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

