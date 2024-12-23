Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 23, 2024, is 24.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.99 °C and 24.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.66 °C and 24.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|24.50
|Broken clouds
|December 25, 2024
|24.34
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|24.80
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|25.11
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|25.52
|Scattered clouds
|December 29, 2024
|26.37
|Light rain
|December 30, 2024
|27.48
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
