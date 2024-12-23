Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.66 °C and 24.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 24, 2024 24.50 Broken clouds December 25, 2024 24.34 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 24.80 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.11 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 25.52 Scattered clouds December 29, 2024 26.37 Light rain December 30, 2024 27.48 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.5 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 22.18 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.19 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.94 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.55 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain

