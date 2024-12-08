Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for December 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 9, 2024 26.5 °C Overcast clouds December 10, 2024 26.61 °C Scattered clouds December 11, 2024 27.12 °C Few clouds December 12, 2024 27.65 °C Scattered clouds December 13, 2024 27.53 °C Broken clouds December 14, 2024 27.42 °C Broken clouds December 15, 2024 27.73 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.85 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.52 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.1 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.13 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.66 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on December 8, 2024, is 26.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 27.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 9, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.32 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 205.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

