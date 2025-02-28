Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.98 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 28, 2025, is 28.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.98 °C and 28.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.3 °C and 28.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 280.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|28.41
|Broken clouds
|March 2, 2025
|28.63
|Few clouds
|March 3, 2025
|28.81
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|29.00
|Overcast clouds
|March 5, 2025
|30.34
|Overcast clouds
|March 6, 2025
|29.45
|Broken clouds
|March 7, 2025
|30.70
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
