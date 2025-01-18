Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.42 °C, check weather forecast for January 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 18, 2025, is 26.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.42 °C and 27.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.41 °C and 27.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 41%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 200.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 19, 2025
|26.95
|Sky is clear
|January 20, 2025
|26.07
|Few clouds
|January 21, 2025
|26.79
|Scattered clouds
|January 22, 2025
|26.47
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|26.34
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|25.71
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|25.91
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025
