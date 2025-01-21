Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on January 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 21, 2025, is 26.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 26.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.26 °C and 26.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 324.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 22, 2025
|26.26
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|26.00
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|25.99
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|26.75
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|26.89
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|27.88
|Few clouds
|January 28, 2025
|27.39
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025
