Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.77 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 31, 2024 27.86 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 27.8 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 27.7 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 27.55 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 26.79 °C Moderate rain August 5, 2024 27.23 °C Moderate rain August 6, 2024 27.16 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 30, 2024, is 27.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.77 °C and 28.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:14 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.17 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

