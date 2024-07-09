Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 27.85 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 27.77 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 27.36 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 26.76 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 27.03 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 27.65 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 27.76 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.76 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 29.15 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 9, 2024, is 27.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 59.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

