Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on July 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 9, 2024, is 27.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 79%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 59.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 10, 2024
|27.85 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|27.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|27.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|26.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|27.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.76 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.69 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.5 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.06 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
