Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 22, 2024 30.29 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 29.5 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 29.11 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 29.31 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 28.58 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 28.61 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 26.03 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.08 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 34.34 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.03 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.23 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 40.11 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 21, 2024, is 29.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 30.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.16 °C and 30.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.