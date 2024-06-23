Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 24, 2024 28.11 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 28.11 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 28.96 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 28.12 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 26.22 °C Heavy intensity rain June 29, 2024 28.94 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 28.46 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.43 °C Light rain Chennai 33.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.07 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 36.06 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 38.28 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 23, 2024, is 28.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.55 °C and 28.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024

