Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 16, 2025, is 29.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:48 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.04 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 103.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 17, 2025 29.06 Broken clouds March 18, 2025 29.11 Broken clouds March 19, 2025 28.23 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 28.92 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 29.21 Few clouds March 22, 2025 28.82 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 29.10 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 34.3 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.22 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.82 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 36.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.42 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



