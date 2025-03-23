Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 23, 2025, is 28.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:50 PM. Mumbai weather update on March 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.08 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 24, 2025 28.78 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 28.59 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 27.73 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 27.25 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 26.59 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 27.81 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 28.76 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.82 °C Light rain Chennai 29.91 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.51 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



