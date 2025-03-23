Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 23, 2025, is 28.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:40 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 24, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.08 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 163.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 24, 2025
|28.78
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|28.59
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|27.73
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|27.25
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|26.59
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|27.81
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|28.76
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on March 23, 2025
