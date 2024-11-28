Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.96 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on November 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 28, 2024, is 26.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.96 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:53 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.57 °C and 28.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 202.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 29, 2024
|26.32 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 30, 2024
|26.67 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 1, 2024
|26.87 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 2, 2024
|27.38 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 3, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 4, 2024
|28.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 5, 2024
|28.79 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
