Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024
Oct 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on October 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 30, 2024, is 29.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 29.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.32 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 316.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 31, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 1, 2024
|29.18 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 2, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|29.79 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|29.35 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|29.41 °C
|Sky is clear
