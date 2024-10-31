Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.97 °C, check weather forecast for October 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 1, 2024 29.89 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 29.98 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 29.9 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.73 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 29.71 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 29.34 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 29.3 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.07 °C Light rain Chennai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.56 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.81 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 31, 2024, is 29.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.37 °C and 30.71 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 31, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.