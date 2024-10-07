Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.13 °C, check weather forecast for October 7, 2024
Oct 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on October 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 7, 2024, is 30.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.13 °C and 32.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.39 °C and 31.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.13 °C and 32.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 179.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.39 °C and 31.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.13 °C and 32.08 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 179.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 8, 2024
|29.51 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 9, 2024
|29.99 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|30.35 °C
|Light rain
|October 11, 2024
|30.76 °C
|Light rain
|October 12, 2024
|30.65 °C
|Light rain
|October 13, 2024
|30.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 14, 2024
|30.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on October 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit,...See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy